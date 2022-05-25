Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declines By 80.6%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

