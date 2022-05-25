Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 78.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

