Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 95.8%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 85,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,598. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $73.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

