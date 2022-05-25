Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 94.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,214. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

