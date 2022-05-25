Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Expands By 1,925.0%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,925.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

FSZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

