Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Drops By 90.0%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FRON traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,742. Frontier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

