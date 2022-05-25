Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 88.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 568,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,317. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

GLNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,563.83.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

