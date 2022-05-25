Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Grows By 45,200.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 45,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHOT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 653,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,624. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About GrowLife (Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

