Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Grows By 2,691.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, an increase of 2,691.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of HYAC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYAC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $101,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

