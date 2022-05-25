Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Grows By 750.0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.91.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

