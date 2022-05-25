Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Declines By 96.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Intrum AB has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $37.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

