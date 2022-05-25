Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Increases By 563.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

