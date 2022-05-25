Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Drops By 87.5%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ISBA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

