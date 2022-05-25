Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 81.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 3,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,282. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

