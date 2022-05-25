Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Decreases By 78.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

