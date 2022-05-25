Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 85.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

HYXF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 29,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $52.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

