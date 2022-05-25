Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 745.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 745.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
IBTG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,910. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.