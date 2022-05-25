Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 745.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 745.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IBTG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,910. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

