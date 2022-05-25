Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 7,100.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.26. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.