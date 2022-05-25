Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases By 615.2%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 615.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.
Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.
