Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Decreases By 81.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €88.00 ($93.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 50,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,036. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.