Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Expands By 2,000.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
