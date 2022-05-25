Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Expands By 666.3%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a growth of 666.3% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,877.5 days.

Shares of LOIMF remained flat at $$23.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

