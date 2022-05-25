Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Decreases By 80.0%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MBSC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,171. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $4,753,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

