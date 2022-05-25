Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Decreases By 94.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($234.04) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($221.28) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

