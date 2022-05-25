Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Grows By 591.8%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 591.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 648,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
