Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Grows By 591.8%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 591.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 648,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,034,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,359,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 2,085,660 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 969,665 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

