Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Drops By 92.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

CXH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 40,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

