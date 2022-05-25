Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Rises By 1,124.3%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,124.3% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,033. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.