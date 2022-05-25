Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Rises By 1,124.3%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,124.3% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,033. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

