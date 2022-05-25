Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 92.8%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NINOY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 10,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.