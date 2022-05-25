Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 92.8%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NINOY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 10,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
