Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Declines By 81.3%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 363,060 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113,871 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRACW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,490. Noble Rock Acquisition has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.10.

