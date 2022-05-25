Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Increases By 633.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 9,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.04) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

