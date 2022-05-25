Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Increases By 23,900.0%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 23,900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 405,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get NuGene International alerts:

About NuGene International (Get Rating)

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.