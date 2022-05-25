Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 1,130.8%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

