Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 1,130.8%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.