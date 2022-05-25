Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 86.4%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NPV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 68,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.