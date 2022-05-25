Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 86.4%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NPV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 68,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

