Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Increases By 3,196.7%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 3,196.7% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on OACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,767. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

