Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Increases By 1,980.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

OMVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

