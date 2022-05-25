Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Declines By 87.3%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,395. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.