Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Rises By 1,606.7%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 1,606.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSHZF traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 9,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,885. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.