Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Declines By 96.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 8,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,107. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

