Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Declines By 96.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 8,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,107. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

