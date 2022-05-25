Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 506.3%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 506.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of PYTCF remained flat at $$5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYTCF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.56) to GBX 693 ($8.72) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

