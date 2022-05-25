Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 94.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 565,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,978. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.1903 dividend. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

