Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Decreases By 83.5%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

