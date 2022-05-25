Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rises By 3,400.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 17,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,071. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

