Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Decreases By 79.2%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

