Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Expands By 13,600.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

SFSHF stock remained flat at $$12.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Safestore has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. HSBC lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,280 ($16.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.