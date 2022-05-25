Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 96.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Get Safran alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($145.74) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.