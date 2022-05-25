Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 823.1%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 823.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

