Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Drops By 84.2%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

