Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Rises By 498.8%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 498.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 958.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €46.00 ($48.94) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SSSAF remained flat at $$62.26 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

