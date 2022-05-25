Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 80.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. 317,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

SIEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

