Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 9,737.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 9,737.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,079,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLVRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 102,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.67.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

