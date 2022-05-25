Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 9,737.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 9,737.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,079,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SLVRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 102,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.67.
Silver One Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.